MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top cryptocurrency prices today on June 18: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and XRP

Bitcoin's price is currently at $37,473.16 and its dominance is 45.10 percent, a decrease of 0.05 percent over a day.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 18. The global cryptocurrency market-cap is $1.57 trillion, a 2.39 percent fall over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $78.55 billion, a 11.89 percent decline.

The volume of all stable coins is now $61.42 billion – 78.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently at $37,473.16 and its dominance is currently 45.10 percent, a decrease of 0.05 percent over a day.

This comes after the World Bank said on June 17 it could not assist El Salvador's bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency drawbacks.

"We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes," World Bank spokesperson told Reuters via email.

"While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings."

Close

Related stories

Earlier on June 16, Salvadoran Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said the country had sought technical assistance from the Bank as it seeks to use bitcoin as a parallel legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar.

At 7:47 am on June18, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$37,473.163.55%3.96%$704,799,012,936$36,401,616,646
2Ethereum ETH$2,323.134.02%3.74%$270,935,352,080$21,474,964,809
3Tether USDT$1.000.03%0.00%$62,597,437,733$54,480,751,207
4Binance Coin BNB$348.451.90%0.99%$53,540,976,610$1,356,127,085
5Cardano ADA$1.464.41%3.03%$46,593,101,373$1,711,266,770
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.303.24%5.18%$39,459,392,072$1,107,981,334
7XRP XRP$0.833.28%2.03%$38,504,626,850$2,536,544,234
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.01%0.01%$23,929,715,685$2,002,960,514
9Polkadot DOT$21.956.89%1.78%$20,914,598,080$1,197,458,791
10Uniswap UNI$21.534.27%5.53%$12,419,715,480$241,127,855

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.

[Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##Cryptocurrency. #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #Prices
first published: Jun 18, 2021 08:10 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.