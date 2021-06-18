Top cryptocurrency prices today on June 18: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and XRP

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 18. The global cryptocurrency market-cap is $1.57 trillion, a 2.39 percent fall over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $78.55 billion, a 11.89 percent decline.

The volume of all stable coins is now $61.42 billion – 78.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently at $37,473.16 and its dominance is currently 45.10 percent, a decrease of 0.05 percent over a day.

This comes after the World Bank said on June 17 it could not assist El Salvador's bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency drawbacks.

"We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes," World Bank spokesperson told Reuters via email.

"While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings."

Earlier on June 16, Salvadoran Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said the country had sought technical assistance from the Bank as it seeks to use bitcoin as a parallel legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $37,473.16 3.55% 3.96% $704,799,012,936 $36,401,616,646 2 Ethereum ETH $2,323.13 4.02% 3.74% $270,935,352,080 $21,474,964,809 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.03% 0.00% $62,597,437,733 $54,480,751,207 4 Binance Coin BNB $348.45 1.90% 0.99% $53,540,976,610 $1,356,127,085 5 Cardano ADA $1.46 4.41% 3.03% $46,593,101,373 $1,711,266,770 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.30 3.24% 5.18% $39,459,392,072 $1,107,981,334 7 XRP XRP $0.83 3.28% 2.03% $38,504,626,850 $2,536,544,234 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.01% 0.01% $23,929,715,685 $2,002,960,514 9 Polkadot DOT $21.95 6.89% 1.78% $20,914,598,080 $1,197,458,791 10 Uniswap UNI $21.53 4.27% 5.53% $12,419,715,480 $241,127,855

