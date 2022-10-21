Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 21: Bitcoin in red as Ether rises marginally; XRP top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 21 as the global crypto market cap declined by 0.09 per cent to $915.22 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 69.69 per cent to $44.19 million over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.83 billion - 6.40 per cent of the total crypto market volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $40.62 billion, which is 91.92 percent of the total crypto market volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.04 percent - an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,33,960 -0.26% Ether 1,09,532.8 0.02% Tether 86.14 0.3% Cardano 29.99 -2.31% Binance Coin 23,332.99 -0.18% XRP 38 -2.49% Polkadot 515.40 -1.09% Dogecoin 5.0002 -0.19%