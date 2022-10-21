English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 21: Bitcoin in red as Ether rises marginally; XRP top laggard

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.04 percent - an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 21 as the global crypto market cap declined by 0.09 per cent to $915.22 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 69.69 per cent to $44.19 million over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.83 billion - 6.40 per cent of the total crypto market volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $40.62 billion, which is 91.92 percent of the total crypto market volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.04 percent - an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 8:15 am on October 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,33,960-0.26%
    Ether1,09,532.80.02%
    Tether86.140.3%
    Cardano29.99-2.31%
    Binance Coin23,332.99-0.18%
    XRP38-2.49%
    Polkadot515.40-1.09%
    Dogecoin5.0002-0.19%
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 08:37 am
