Top cryptocurrency prices on May 29: Major cryptos in green, Bitcoin over Rs 24 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on May 29 as the global crypto market cap increased by 2.81 percent to $1.17 trillion over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 55.89 percent to $31.90 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $2.06 billion, which is 6.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stablecoins is now $29.01 billion, which is 90.94 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.71 percent, an increase of 0.36 percent over the day.
At 8:50 am on May 29, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|89
|0.63%
|Bitcoin
|24,67,000
|4.26%
|Ripple
|41.7000
|0.48%
|Ethereum
|1,62,500.0
|0.9%
|Dogecoin
|6.4787
|2.65%
|WazirX Token
|10.91
|0.72%