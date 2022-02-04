Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Crypto Central

What the IRS Court Case Over Crypto Staking Taxes Really Means

A couple sued the IRS after they were denied a refund request for taxes paid on Tezos staking rewards. After the lawsuit started, the IRS offered a refund. But the plaintiffs now want a more definitive ruling about crypto taxation. Current U.S. tax policy is a tad unclear on whether these rewards are taxable. In fact, it doesn't mention staking at all. But it does say that mining rewards—using one's computing power and electricity to validate blockchain transactions in exchange for Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency—is taxable as income for its "fair market value" (i.e., the going exchange rate) on the day it is earned. Read more here.