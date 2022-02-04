MARKET NEWS

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum see a marginal dip even as Litecoin rises

    Cardano rose 0.94 percent to Rs 83.56 and Avalanche fell 0.99 percent to Rs 5,416.99. Polkadot gained 1.11 percent to Rs 1,503.57 and Litecoin was up 1.01 percent to Rs 8,686.62 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.4 percent to Rs 79.85

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST
    Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.07 percent to 41.75 percent and the currency was trading at $38,033.97 today. (Representative image)

    Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.07 percent to 41.75 percent and the currency was trading at $38,033.97 today. (Representative image)

    The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation rose 0.34 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.72 trillion, while the trading volumes were down 6.72 percent to $63.17 billion.

    While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 14.81 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $9.35 billion, stablecoin was at 78.30 percent at $49.46 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.00 percent to 41.00 percent and the currency was trading at $37,127.92 in the morning on February 4.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin tumbled 0.11 percent to trade at Rs 29,62,311, while Ethereum fell 1.06 percent to Rs 2,13,713

    Cardano rose 0.94 percent to Rs 83.56 and Avalanche fell 0.99 percent to Rs 5,416.99. Polkadot gained 1.11 percent to Rs 1,503.57 and Litecoin was up 1.01 percent to Rs 8,686.62 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.4 percent to Rs 79.85

    Memecoin SHIB fell 1.08 percent, while Dogecoin dipped 0.51 percent to trade at Rs 10.99. Terra (LUNA) increased by 5.68 percent to Rs 4,058.09

    Wormhole, the popular cross-chain crypto bridge between Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche, and others, has restored its missing funds after a hacker yesterday managed to siphon $320 million in Wrapped Ethereum (wETH) out of the protocol.

    Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC)—the UK's tax, payments, and customs authority—has updated the rules that govern decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto staking. It has set out a series of 4 "guiding principles" that act as general guidance on determining the nature of return related to DeFi or staking should be classed as income or as capital gains.

    Multinational entertainment company Disney is looking for prospective candidates who understand the burgeoning non-fungible token (NFT) industry. A total of four jobs on the company’s careers website mention NFTs. These positions are; Director, Sales & Digital Marketing; Culture Trend Marketing Manager; Manager, Business Development; and ESPN Business Development & Innovation.

    Starting this year, crypto diehards can receive their refunds in the form of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies thanks to a new arrangement between Coinbase and TurboTax. As Dealbook reports, TurboTax users can ask to direct any refund they are owed from the IRS or state governments directly into their Coinbase account and have it converted to crypto.

    As of 7:25 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX.com)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin29,62,311-0.11
    Ethereum2,13,713-1.06
    Cardano83.56+0.94
    Tether79.85-0.4
    Solana8,066.22-0.08
    Avalanche5,416.99-0.99
    Litecoin8,686.62+1.01
    XRP48.27+0.79
    Axie3,864.92-0.67
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #NFT #Solana
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 07:53 am
