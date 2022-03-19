English
    Last Updated : March 19, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 19: Bitcoin declines as Ethereum rises


      In rupee terms, Bitcoin declined 2.16 percent to trade at Rs 32,41,176 while Ethereum rose 5.65 percent to Rs 2,30,299.7. Cardano was up 3.44 percent to trade at Rs 67.69 and Avalanche rose 7.61 percent to Rs 6,793.2. Polkadot rose 2.04 percent to Rs 1,486.68 and Litecoin rose 3.21 percent to Rs 8,732 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.51 percent to Rs 77.98. Read more here.

    • Mining Update

      Bitcoin mining difficulty drops again in March


      According to data from information portal Glassnode, mining difficulty reduced 1.5 percent on March 3. To keep the time between each mined block relatively steady around 10 minutes, the difficulty increases automatically in relation to the network's computer capacity, also known as hashrate. Read more here.

    • Crypto Buzz

      Warren’s Crypto Sanctions Bill Aims to Crack Down on Russia, Track Wallets With Foreign Ties


      As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, US senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed a new bill that would enhance and expand enforcement of sanctions against the country, its entities, and individuals, specifically when it comes to the use of cryptocurrency. The Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act of 2022 was introduced by the Massachusetts senator during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. The bill sharpens the ability for President Joe Biden and the US government to act against exchanges that transact with Russian addresses, among other provisions. Read here.

    • Russia-Ukraine Crisis

      Ukraine is depending on crypto donations - here is why


      Ukrainian officials released addresses for two crypto wallets on their Twitter account at the start of the crisis, offering donors a direct and obvious address to which to make donations. Only four days after the invasion began, the wallets gathered more than $10.2 million (9.2 million euros). Since then, more than $100 million in cryptocurrency has been raised, with Michael Chobanian, the founder of Ukrainian crypto exchange Kuna, accounting for 60 percent of all donations. Read more here.

    • NFT World

      NFT collections get largest physical presences at SXSW


      Doodles and FLUF World, two NFT communities with the largest physical presences at SXSW, ran immersive, multi-day, and multi-sensory experiences. They created tangible installations where people would queue for hours to visit and participate with virtual communities in person. At SXSW, Cointelegraph investigated how these digital collections came to be. Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Ethereum #MC essentials

