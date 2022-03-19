Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Crypto Buzz

Warren’s Crypto Sanctions Bill Aims to Crack Down on Russia, Track Wallets With Foreign Ties



As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, US senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed a new bill that would enhance and expand enforcement of sanctions against the country, its entities, and individuals, specifically when it comes to the use of cryptocurrency. The Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act of 2022 was introduced by the Massachusetts senator during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. The bill sharpens the ability for President Joe Biden and the US government to act against exchanges that transact with Russian addresses, among other provisions. Read here.

