Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 19: Bitcoin declines as Ethereum rises

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 3.64 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $1.88 trillion, while trading volumes increased 25.63 percent to $97.58 billion during this period.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.61 billion, 13.95% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.40 billion, which is 79.32% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.12%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.

The largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $41,749.97.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin declined 2.16 percent to trade at Rs 32,41,176 while Ethereum rose 5.65 percent to Rs 2,30,299.7.

Cardano was up 3.44 percent to trade at Rs 67.69 and Avalanche rose 7.61 percent to Rs 6,793.2. Polkadot rose 2.04 percent to Rs 1,486.68 and Litecoin rose 3.21 percent to Rs 8,732 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.51 percent to Rs 77.98.

Dogecoin rose 2.1 percent to trade at Rs 9.25. Terra (LUNA) rose 1.83 percent to Rs 6,825.58, while Algorand (ALGO) rose 1.54 percent to Rs 59.24.

In other news, Giottus became the first Indian crypto platform to launch ApeCoin (APE), the token that powers the APE non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem. APE token is also getting listed on global exchanges such as Binance and OKX.

Also, the head of crypto exchange FTX said communications from the cryptocurrency industry around sanctions on Russia have been counterproductive and do not reflect what the firms are actually doing.

"I'm very frustrated with the messaging that our industry has had on this," Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, which was recently valued at $32 billion, told Reuters.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 32,41,176 -2.16 Ethereum 2,30,299.7 +5.65 Cardano 67.69 +3.44 Tether 77.98 -0.51 Solana 7,000 +3.55 Avalanche 6,793.2 +7.61 Litecoin 8,720 +3.07 XRP 61.98 +0.53 Axie 3,911.11 +0.28