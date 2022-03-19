English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 19: Bitcoin declines as Ethereum rises

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.61 billion, 13.95% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

    Moneycontrol News
    March 19, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 3.64 percent  over the last 24 hours to stand at $1.88 trillion, while trading volumes increased 25.63 percent  to $97.58 billion during this period.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.61 billion, 13.95% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.40 billion, which is 79.32% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.12%, a decrease of 0.26% over the day.

    The largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $41,749.97.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin declined 2.16 percent to trade at Rs 32,41,176 while Ethereum rose 5.65 percent to Rs 2,30,299.7.

    Close

    Related stories

    Cardano was up 3.44 percent to trade at Rs 67.69 and Avalanche rose 7.61 percent to Rs 6,793.2. Polkadot rose 2.04 percent to Rs 1,486.68 and Litecoin rose 3.21 percent to Rs 8,732 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.51 percent to Rs 77.98.

    Dogecoin rose 2.1 percent to trade at Rs 9.25. Terra (LUNA) rose 1.83 percent to Rs 6,825.58, while Algorand (ALGO) rose 1.54 percent to Rs 59.24.

    In other news, Giottus became the first Indian crypto platform to launch ApeCoin (APE), the token that powers the APE non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem. APE token is also getting listed on global exchanges such as Binance and OKX.

    Also, the head of crypto exchange FTX said communications from the cryptocurrency industry around sanctions on Russia have been counterproductive and do not reflect what the firms are actually doing.

    "I'm very frustrated with the messaging that our industry has had on this," Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, which was recently valued at $32 billion, told Reuters.

     

    As of 7:47 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin32,41,176-2.16
    Ethereum2,30,299.7+5.65
    Cardano67.69+3.44
    Tether77.98-0.51
    Solana7,000+3.55
    Avalanche6,793.2+7.61
    Litecoin8,720+3.07
    XRP61.98+0.53
    Axie3,911.11+0.28
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android Twitter #bitcoin #Ethereum #Russia #Ukraine #Web3
    first published: Mar 19, 2022 07:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.