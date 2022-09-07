Top cryptocurrency news on September 7: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, mining pool freezes withdrawals and more

Big Story

Top bitcoin mining pool freezes withdrawals due to liquidity issues



Poolin–a Beijing-based bitcoin mining pool that’s responsible for 10 percent of the overall bitcoin network hash rate–recently announced a freeze on user withdrawals. Mining pools are groups of miners that unite their efforts around one network node to mine as much bitcoin as possible. The miners then share the spoils but only if the pool operator has the will and means to distribute them. Poolin said it was “facing some liquidity issues” due to rising demand for withdrawals and announced a number of measures to stabilise its operations. These included pausing withdrawals from its Pool Account, and temporarily suspending its BTC and ETH balance payouts. Read details here

