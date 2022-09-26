Top cryptocurrency news on September 26: Bitcoin at Rs 16.09 lakh, ZebPay CEO quits, and more

Funding Buzz

Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy to sell $100 million in equity to B. Riley



Iris Energy, a publicly traded sustainable Bitcoin mining firm (IREN), has agreed to sell investment bank B. Riley Financial up to $100 million in equity over a two-year period. That’s B. Riley’s second significant investment in the mining sector (it signed the same $100 million deal with Core Scientific in July) despite the industry facing stiffening competition and narrowing profits amid the crypto bear market. The move shows the continued interest some traditional financial firms still have in Bitcoin even in the face of obvious headwinds. According to a filing with the SEC on Friday, B. Riley could buy up to 25 million IREN shares in the 24 months following September 23, amounting to a 31% stake in the company. Iris has already issued 191,174 ordinary shares from that total as consideration for the bank’s commitment. Take a look