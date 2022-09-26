English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 26: Bitcoin edges up, XRP biggest gainer

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.04 per cent currently, which is an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 26 as the global crypto market cap dropped 1.10 per cent to  $924.03 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.83 billion, a decrease of 1.87 per cent.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.46 billion, which is 6.56 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.95 billion, which is 90.76 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.04 per cent currently, which is an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day,   according to CoinMarketCap.

    Meanwhile, as the going continues to get tougher for Indian cryptocurrency startups, ZebPay Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avinash Shekhar has decided to move on. This comes a month after Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tarun Jain left the company, multiple sources aware of the matter said.

    ZebPay is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India. Read more here.

    As of 7:21 am on September 26, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,09,9990.62%
    Ethereum1,11,444.0-1.08%
    Tether85.410.51%
    Cardano38.0037-2.5%
    Binance Coin22,725.31-1.18%
    XRP42.34004.1%
    Polkadot561.95-1.46%
    Dogecoin5.1002-2.85%
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 07:43 am
