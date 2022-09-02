English
    Last Updated : September 02, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on September 2: Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh, funding rates remain negative amid volatility and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh


      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 2. The global crypto market cap stood at $981.86 billion, a 0.09 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $62.41 billion, making a 9.77 percent decline. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.55 billion, 8.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.11 billion, which is 91.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16.55 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.08 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.23 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    • Big Story

      Bitcoin, Ethereum funding rates remain negative amid market volatility


      The funding rates for Bitcoin and Ethereum, the leading cryptocurrencies by market cap, remain negative for derivative traders, suggesting a potential short-term bull signal. The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hikes and plans for future tightening of policy have placed increased pressure on markets across the globe. This past Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his intent to counter inflation with higher interest rates in the near future. Markets reacted sharply to inflation news in May and have continued to slowly make new lows amid a summer of economic turmoil.

    • NFT Buzz

      You can now get advice from a Bored Ape NFT on Cameo


      Cameo—the platform where fans pay celebrities and influencers for short, custom videos—is now home to its first Bored Ape NFT. In case you've ever wanted advice from a very bored-looking ape who's gone from PFP to 3D, now's your chance. Bored Ape #9132 makes three-minute videos dispensing advice and offering other insight to buyers, with thoughts like, "Call your family," and, "You are not alone." The starting price for one video is $25.

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

