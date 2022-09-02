Top cryptocurrency news on September 2: Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh, funding rates remain negative amid volatility and more

NFT Buzz

You can now get advice from a Bored Ape NFT on Cameo



Cameo—the platform where fans pay celebrities and influencers for short, custom videos—is now home to its first Bored Ape NFT. In case you’ve ever wanted advice from a very bored-looking ape who’s gone from PFP to 3D, now’s your chance. Bored Ape #9132 makes three-minute videos dispensing advice and offering other insight to buyers, with thoughts like, “Call your family,” and, “You are not alone.” The starting price for one video is $25. Take a look