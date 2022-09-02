English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Auto Shares To Gain Further More?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 2: Bitcoin at Rs 16.55 lakh; Cardano biggest gainer, Dogecoin biggest loser

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.55 billion, 8.90 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 2. The global crypto market cap stood at $981.86 billion, a 0.09 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $62.41 billion, making a 9.77 percent decline.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.55 billion, 8.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.11 billion, which is 91.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16.55 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.08 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.23 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, the Web3 space in India is teeming with young entrepreneurs below the age of 35, with disruptive ideas but are hamstrung by a ‘tricky’ taxation system, limited domain knowledge and security issues.

    The new taxation regime, which faced a backlash from the crypto industry, remains a problem for Web3 entrepreneurs as well. Read more here.

    Close

    Related stories

    At 7:29 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,55,401-0.61%
    Ethereum1,30,223.70.36%
    Tether83.99-0.15%
    Cardano38.49423.42%
    Binance Coin23,289.99-2.88%
    XRP26.9154-0.31%
    Polkadot601.00-2.87%
    Dogecoin5.1500-3.44%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices today #cryptocurrency #Ethereum
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 07:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.