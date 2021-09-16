MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency

Last Updated : September 16, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 16: Major stories on Ethereum, Crypto Futures and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Ethereum up more than 5%

    Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green, with Ethereum up more than 5 percent. The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has risen 2.50 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.18 trillion. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Franklin Templeton files for $20-million Blockchain Venture Fund

    One of the world’s largest asset manager Franklin Templeton said in a SEC filing that it had raised $10 million for a blockchain venture fund and was aiming to raise $20 million in total for its pooled venture capital fund Franklin Templeton Blockchain Fund I, L.P, Decrypt reported.

  • Big Story

    Coinbase takes first step to start trading Crypto Futures

    Coinbase announced that it has filed with the National Futures Association to become a registered futures commission merchant. "This is the next step to broaden our offerings and offer futures and derivatives trading on our platforms," Coinbase said in a tweet.

  • Global Watch

    In El Salvador, half a million using new Bitcoin wallet

    There are now more than half a million people using El Salvador's Bitcoin wallet, President Nayib Bukele announced. The country of 6.6 million people this month became the first to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which has been the official currency for two decades, AFP reported.

