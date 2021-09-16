Cryptocurrency prices today on September 16: Ethereum up more than 5%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green, with Ethereum up more than 5 percent.

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has risen 2.50 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.18 trillion.

Ethereum is trading at above $3,500, and has gained more than 3 percent in the last seven days.

Bitcoin and Cardano, too, have gained more than 3 percent in the last seven days.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume (24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $47,971.04 1.55% 3.57% $902,840,225,022 $30,039,730,586 18,817,062 BTC Ethereum $3,592.08 5.28% 3.12% $422,483,016,447 $17,594,561,719 117,540,244 ETH Cardano $2.47 3.37% 3.28% $79,113,966,384 $4,140,288,130 32,025,787,327 ADA Binance Coin $428.99 4.00% 2.92% $72,184,546,036 $1,848,768,270 168,137,036 BNB Tether $1.00 0.00% 0.03% $68,292,516,042 $67,110,460,879 68,261,274,250 USDT XRP $1.12 2.36% 2.07% $52,019,074,268 $3,057,110,125 46,622,239,005 XRP Solana $155.11 -3.47% -20.76% $46,086,441,760 $3,590,968,705 296,693,816 SOL Polkadot $36.17 -2.07% 30.54% $35,729,968,638 $2,261,529,323 987,579,315 DOT Dogecoin $0.25 -2.02% -2.94% $32,178,119,871 $995,714,231 131,296,859,277 DOGE USD Coin $1.00 0.00% -0.01% $29,296,349,715 $2,440,590,078 29,291,143,827 USDC