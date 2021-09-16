MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency prices today on September 16: Ethereum up more than 5%

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has risen 2.50 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.18 trillion.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green, with Ethereum up more than 5 percent.

Ethereum is trading at above $3,500, and has gained more than 3 percent in the last seven days.

Bitcoin and Cardano, too, have gained more than 3 percent in the last seven days.

As of 7.04 am IST on September 16, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume (24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$47,971.041.55%3.57%$902,840,225,022$30,039,730,58618,817,062 BTC
Ethereum$3,592.085.28%3.12%$422,483,016,447$17,594,561,719117,540,244 ETH
Cardano$2.473.37%3.28%$79,113,966,384$4,140,288,13032,025,787,327 ADA
Binance Coin$428.994.00%2.92%$72,184,546,036$1,848,768,270168,137,036 BNB
Tether$1.000.00%0.03%$68,292,516,042$67,110,460,87968,261,274,250 USDT
XRP$1.122.36%2.07%$52,019,074,268$3,057,110,12546,622,239,005 XRP
Solana$155.11-3.47%-20.76%$46,086,441,760$3,590,968,705296,693,816 SOL
Polkadot$36.17-2.07%30.54%$35,729,968,638$2,261,529,323987,579,315 DOT
Dogecoin$0.25-2.02%-2.94%$32,178,119,871$995,714,231131,296,859,277 DOGE
USD Coin$1.000.00%-0.01%$29,296,349,715$2,440,590,07829,291,143,827 USDC
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
