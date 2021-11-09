Top cryptocurrency news on November 09: Major stories on Bitcoin, rising prices & cryptocurrency bill

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading above Rs 53 lakh



Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on November 9. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 215.78 lakh crores, a 2.77 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 9,01,845 crores, which makes a 29.18 percent increase. Bitcoin and Ether made record peaks in the Asia session on November 9 as enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and fears about inflation lent support to the asset class. Bitcoin rose as far as Rs 53,000 and ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, hit Rs 3,79,000. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70 percent against the dollar since the start of October. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 53,54,600 and its dominance is currently 43.63 percent, an increase of 0.26 percent over the day. Read full here.

