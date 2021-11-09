MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hit new highs; Tether, Polkadot fall

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 53,54,600 and its dominance is currently 43.63 percent, an increase of 0.26 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on November 9. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 215.78 lakh crores, a 2.77 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 9,01,845 crores, which makes a 29.18 percent increase.

Bitcoin and Ether made record peaks in the Asia session on November 9 as enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and fears about inflation lent support to the asset class.

Bitcoin rose as far as Rs 53,000 and ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, hit Rs 3,79,000. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70 percent against the dollar since the start of October.

Falling real yields, as traders brace for inflation, adds to the attractiveness of assets such as gold and cryptocurrencies which do not pay a coupon, said Kyle Rodda, analyst at broker IG Markets, adding that the mood in the sector has also been good.

"Financial institutions want to be a part of it, regulators don’t want to clamp down on it too much," he said. "We’re almost past the inflection point, where it’s part of the system and its going to be very, very hard to extricate it."

In recent weeks Australia’s biggest bank has said it will offer crypto trading to retail customers, Singaporean authorities have sounded positive on the asset class and spillover from a positive mood in stocks has also lent support.

Last week, New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he would take his first three paychecks in bitcoin and signaled his intention to make his city the "center of the cryptocurrency industry" after a similar pledge from Miami’s mayor.

As off 7.45 am on November 9, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin53,54,6003.26%
Ethereum3,79,6000.53%
Tether79.2-0.88%
Cardano167.373.04%
Binance Coin51,2030.99%
XRP100.250.24%
Polkadot4,192-1.17%
Dogecoin22.444.96%
[Input from Reuters]
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 9, 2021 08:09 am

