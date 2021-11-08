MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Crypto rally lifts ether to new record, bitcoin to near 3-week high

Bitcoin was last up about 3% at $65,121 and ether, which underpins the ethereum network, sat at a record top of $4,711.

Reuters
November 08, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
More than $500,000 of Crypto was stolen over the weekend

More than $500,000 of Crypto was stolen over the weekend

Bitcoin rose to a two-and-a-half-week peak on Monday and ether climbed to a fresh record as cryptocurrencies ride higher on a wave of momentum, flows, favourable news and inflation fears.

Bitcoin was last up about 3% at $65,121 and ether, which underpins the ethereum network, sat at a record top of $4,711.

Ether is up 57% since the start of October and bitcoin about 50% as investors have cheered last month’s launch of a U.S. futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund and sought exposure to an asset class sometimes regarded as an inflation hedge.

Falling real yields, as traders brace for inflation, adds to the attractiveness of assets such as gold and cryptocurrencies which do not pay a coupon, said Kyle Rodda, analyst at broker IG Markets, adding that the mood in the sector has also been good.

"Financial institutions want to be a part of it, regulators don’t want to clamp down on it too much," he said. "We’re almost past the inflection point, where it’s part of the system and its going to be very, very hard to extricate it."

Close

Related stories

In recent weeks Australia’s biggest bank has said it will offer crypto trading to retail customers, Singaporean authorities have sounded positive on the asset class and spillover from a positive mood in stocks has also leant support.

Last week New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he would take his first three paychecks in bitcoin and signaled his intention to make his city the "center of the cryptocurrency industry" after a similar pledge from Miami’s mayor.
Reuters
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #World News
first published: Nov 8, 2021 08:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.