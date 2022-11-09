Top cryptocurrency news on November 09: Binance acquires FTX, Cryptos witness blood bath, Germany's financial authority regulates Coinbase, and more

Market Buzz

Crypto markets melt amid Binance-FTX deal



Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s proposal to rescue its competitor from a potential liquidity scare led to a brief recovery in the crypto market, soon after which, there was a widespread meltdown, signalling that the market did not believe the deal to go through.

Following the announcement, BNB shot up 20 percent and was trading at $362 levels. It later pared all of its gains to trade around 3 percent lower at $325 levels. After a brief rally where Bitcoin climbed beyond $20,000, the world’s largest digital currency nose-dived 15 percent and a low of $17,200 before settling around $17,500 levels.

FTT, the exchange token for FTX also briefly recovered after the announcement, but plunged soon after, to trade around $7.1 levels, down 65 percent in the last 24 hours. Solana's SOL was down 25 percent on November 8 on rumours that Bankman-Fried's company, Alameda Research, could have to sell some of its holdings to increase liquidity. Read full here

