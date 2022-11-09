Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 9: Crypto market in red led by FTX insolvency reports; BTC, Ethereum down 1%

Representative image

Majority of cryptocurrencies traded in the red on November 9 as the global crypto market saw panic selling yesterday led by insolvency reports of the crypto exchange FTX. While Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark, Ethereum stared at a major decline below the $1,500 levels. FTT nosedived more than 71 percent in 24-hour trade.

The global crypto market cap is $913.58B, a 11.06% decrease over the last day. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.99B, 4.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $199.94B, which is 93.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price is Bitcoin hovers around Rs 16.6 lakh with dominance currently at 38.69 percent, up 0.07 percent over the day.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,71,300 -1.34 FTX Token 507 +1.81 Dogecoin 7.8784 -3.92 Binance Coin 29,000 -1.69 Ethereum 1,18,200 -0.22 Tether USD 89.70 +0.8