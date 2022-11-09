English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 9: Crypto market in red led by FTX insolvency reports; BTC, Ethereum down 1%

    While Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark, Ethereum stared at a major decline below the $1,500 levels. FTT nosedived more than 71% yesterday.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 09, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
    Representative image

    Majority of cryptocurrencies traded in the red on November 9 as the global crypto market saw panic selling yesterday led by insolvency reports of the crypto exchange FTX. While Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark, Ethereum stared at a major decline below the $1,500 levels. FTT nosedived more than 71 percent in 24-hour trade.

    The global crypto market cap is $913.58B, a 11.06% decrease over the last day. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.99B, 4.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $199.94B, which is 93.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price is Bitcoin hovers around Rs 16.6 lakh with dominance currently at 38.69 percent, up 0.07 percent over the day.

    As of 8:00 am on November 9, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,71,300-1.34
    FTX Token507+1.81
    Dogecoin7.8784-3.92
    Binance Coin29,000-1.69
    Ethereum1,18,200-0.22
    Tether USD89.70+0.8
