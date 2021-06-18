Top cryptocurrency news on June 18: Major stories on Bitcoin, Dogecoin and digital cash

What’s News?

WazirX Announces Partnership with SonyLIV for UEFA EURO 2020

WazirX, will be the Co-Presenting Sponsor for the live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 on SonyLIV. WazirX said it wants to meaningfully engage with an expanding crypto community to educate and tap into the growing interest and enthusiasm for crypto investment in India and this partnership offers “widespread visibility amongst the Indian football fans, millions of whom are young, tech-savvy individuals who are expected to watch the matches online this season.”

WazirX is the largest crypto exchange in India and crossed $6.2 billion in terms of the monthly transaction volume in May 2021. The company says it “aims to democratise the opportunity to participate in crypto.” (Newsvoir/PTI)