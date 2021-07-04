Top cryptocurrency news on July 4: Major stories on Bitcoin, digital currencies and Coinbase

In Focus

Cryptocurrencies will democratise finance the way Internet did for information



Cryptocurrency has the power to create a ‘borderless’ world of finance that is not controlled by any individual or entity, but by a community. Every country has its own banking rules and regulations and financial institutions are bound by geography. But cryptocurrency would help break this barrier in the future. While the Internet allows for the transfer of information, blockchain enables the transfer of value without the need for any intermediaries. It has the power to revolutionise the financial industry by providing solutions for faster, transparent, and secure cross-border transaction of data via blockchain technology. See more here.

