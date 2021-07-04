MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 4: Bitcoin up, Ethereum sees biggest jump at 2.35%

Bitcoin's price is currently $34,505.41 and its dominance is 45.50 percent, an increase of 0.18 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 04, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
The global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 2.06 percent increase over the last day. (Image: Reuters)

The cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 4 (today). Its global market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 2.06 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.59 billion, which makes a 6.59 prevent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $47.02 billion, which is 77.61 percent of the total cryptocurrency market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $34,505.41 and its dominance is 45.50 percent, an increase of 0.18 percent over the day.

Ethereum gained the most by 2.35 percent, followed by Bitcoin which gained 2.25 percent; while Dogecoin fell the most by -0.22 percent.

This comes as Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong announced that the company is expanding its team in India.

As of 7.07 am on July 4, these the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
 NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$34,462.512.25%4.68%$645,918,862,565$24,809,071,660
2Ethereum ETH$2,198.782.35%17.96%$256,015,832,456$17,507,211,031
3Tether USDT$0.9997-0.06%-0.20%$62,353,324,227$41,459,530,487
4Binance Coin BNB$293.482.53%2.79%$44,947,092,014$1,097,124,684
5Cardano ADA$1.390.56%7.42%$44,269,725,970$1,986,546,400
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.2439-0.22%-2.58%$31,758,630,939$931,971,814
7XRP XRP$0.66692.71%6.35%$30,757,682,666$1,837,634,186
8USD Coin USDC$0.9997-0.07%-0.19%$25,498,382,842$1,545,452,937
9Polkadot DOT$15.260.34%2.55%$14,599,555,328$713,214,209
10Uniswap UNI$19.065.44%15.10%$11,154,922,523$353,424,237
You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.
