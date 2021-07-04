Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 4: Bitcoin up, Ethereum sees biggest jump at 2.35%

The global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 2.06 percent increase over the last day. (Image: Reuters)

The cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 4 (today). Its global market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 2.06 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.59 billion, which makes a 6.59 prevent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $47.02 billion, which is 77.61 percent of the total cryptocurrency market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $34,505.41 and its dominance is 45.50 percent, an increase of 0.18 percent over the day.

Ethereum gained the most by 2.35 percent, followed by Bitcoin which gained 2.25 percent; while Dogecoin fell the most by -0.22 percent.

This comes as Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong announced that the company is expanding its team in India.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $34,462.51 2.25% 4.68% $645,918,862,565 $24,809,071,660 2 Ethereum ETH $2,198.78 2.35% 17.96% $256,015,832,456 $17,507,211,031 3 Tether USDT $0.9997 -0.06% -0.20% $62,353,324,227 $41,459,530,487 4 Binance Coin BNB $293.48 2.53% 2.79% $44,947,092,014 $1,097,124,684 5 Cardano ADA $1.39 0.56% 7.42% $44,269,725,970 $1,986,546,400 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.2439 -0.22% -2.58% $31,758,630,939 $931,971,814 7 XRP XRP $0.6669 2.71% 6.35% $30,757,682,666 $1,837,634,186 8 USD Coin USDC $0.9997 -0.07% -0.19% $25,498,382,842 $1,545,452,937 9 Polkadot DOT $15.26 0.34% 2.55% $14,599,555,328 $713,214,209 10 Uniswap UNI $19.06 5.44% 15.10% $11,154,922,523 $353,424,237