Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 4: Bitcoin up, Ethereum sees biggest jump at 2.35%
Bitcoin's price is currently $34,505.41 and its dominance is 45.50 percent, an increase of 0.18 percent over the day.
July 04, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
The global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 2.06 percent increase over the last day. (Image: Reuters)
The cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 4 (today). Its global market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 2.06 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.59 billion, which makes a 6.59 prevent decrease.
The volume of all stable coins is now $47.02 billion, which is 77.61 percent of the total cryptocurrency market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $34,505.41 and its dominance is 45.50 percent, an increase of 0.18 percent over the day.
Ethereum gained the most by 2.35 percent, followed by Bitcoin which gained 2.25 percent; while Dogecoin fell the most by -0.22 percent.
This comes as Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong announced that the company is expanding its team in India.
As of 7.07 am on July 4, these the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com
):
|
|Name
|Price
|24h%
|7d%
|Market Cap
|Volume (24h)
|1
|Bitcoin BTC
|$34,462.51
|2.25%
|4.68%
|$645,918,862,565
|$24,809,071,660
|2
|Ethereum ETH
|$2,198.78
|2.35%
|17.96%
|$256,015,832,456
|$17,507,211,031
|3
|Tether USDT
|$0.9997
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|$62,353,324,227
|$41,459,530,487
|4
|Binance Coin BNB
|$293.48
|2.53%
|2.79%
|$44,947,092,014
|$1,097,124,684
|5
|Cardano ADA
|$1.39
|0.56%
|7.42%
|$44,269,725,970
|$1,986,546,400
|6
|Dogecoin DOGE
|$0.2439
|-0.22%
|-2.58%
|$31,758,630,939
|$931,971,814
|7
|XRP XRP
|$0.6669
|2.71%
|6.35%
|$30,757,682,666
|$1,837,634,186
|8
|USD Coin USDC
|$0.9997
|-0.07%
|-0.19%
|$25,498,382,842
|$1,545,452,937
|9
|Polkadot DOT
|$15.26
|0.34%
|2.55%
|$14,599,555,328
|$713,214,209
|10
|Uniswap UNI
|$19.06
|5.44%
|15.10%
|$11,154,922,523
|$353,424,237
