Top cryptocurrency news on December 16: Major stories on NFTs, stablecoins, crypto regulations and more

DeFi Buzz

Elizabeth Warren: DeFi Is 'one of the shadiest parts' of crypto





Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, speaking at a US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing on December 14, described stablecoins as “the lifeblood of the DeFi ecosystem". According to Warren, DeFi “is where the regulation is effectively absent and—no surprise—it’s where the scammers and the cheats and the swindlers mix among part-time investors and first-time crypto traders. Read more here.