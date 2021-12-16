MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 16, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 16: Major stories on NFTs, stablecoins, crypto regulations and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 16: Market goes green as Terra, Bitcoin, Dogecoin rise


    Bitcoin increased marginally by 1.5 percent to trade at Rs 38,83,884 while Ethereum (Rs 3,20,000) also surged by 4.5 percent. Cardano (Rs 103.5) rose by 3.44 percent. Avalanche (Rs 8,356.4) rose by 31.59 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,148) rose by 3.21 percent and Litecoin (Rs 12,162.92) also rose by 0.84 percent over the last 24-hours. Read more here

  • DeFi Buzz

    Elizabeth Warren: DeFi Is 'one of the shadiest parts' of crypto


    Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, speaking at a US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing on December 14, described stablecoins as “the lifeblood of the DeFi ecosystem". According to Warren, DeFi “is where the regulation is effectively absent and—no surprise—it’s where the scammers and the cheats and the swindlers mix among part-time investors and first-time crypto traders. Read more here.

  • Regulatory Central

    India’s crypto bill likely to be delayed for several weeks: Reports


    India’s highly-anticipated crypto regulation bill probably won’t be introduced to Parliament until the 2022 session begins in late January or early February, several media outlets reported. The winter session of the parliament is set to conclude on December 23, 2021. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Michael Jordan Jumps Into Web3 via Solana App for Athletes


    Michael Jordan and son Jeffrey have revealed HEIR, a Web3 fan engagement platform built on Solana. Jordan revealed plans to launch a fan engagement app platform. The platform is designed to link professional athletes with their most ardent supporters. Read more here.

