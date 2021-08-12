MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 12, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 12: XRP surges over 17% and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    XRP surges over 17%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.94 trillion, a 2.55 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.52 billion, which makes a 19.16 percent increase. Read more here.

    WazirX sees 2,648% growth in user sign-ups from tier-II, -III cities


    Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX said it has recorded 2,648 percent growth in user sign-ups from tier-II and -III cities of India. Based on a report generated by payments gateway firm Razorpay, WazirX said tier-II and -III cities have driven almost 55 percent of the total user sign-ups on its platform in 2021, thereby overtaking tier-I cities that demonstrated a sign-up growth of 2,375 percent.

    Hackers return $260 million to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft


    Hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned more than a third of about $600 million in digital coins they stole, blockchain researchers said on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, announced the hack on Twitter, posting details of digital wallets to which the tokens were sent. The value of the coins in the wallets was just over $600 million at the time of the announcement, according to blockchain analysts.

    BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange agrees to pay $100 million to settle US charges

    BitMEX, one of the world's largest virtual currency derivatives exchanges, has agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle US charges of unlawfully accepting customer funds to trade cryptocurrencies when it was not registered to do so as well as failure to conduct customer due diligence. Read more here.

