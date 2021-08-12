Top cryptocurrency news on August 12: XRP surges over 17% and other major stories

Crypto heist

Hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned more than a third of about $600 million in digital coins they stole, blockchain researchers said on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, announced the hack on Twitter, posting details of digital wallets to which the tokens were sent. The value of the coins in the wallets was just over $600 million at the time of the announcement, according to blockchain analysts.