Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 12: XRP surges over 17%

Bitcoin's price is currently $45,159.46 and its dominance is currently 44.65 percent, a decrease of 0.29 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.94 trillion, a 2.55 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.52 billion, which makes a 19.16 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $101.01 billion – 77.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,159.46 and its dominance is currently 44.65 percent, a decrease of 0.29 percent over the day.

This comes after cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Wednesday said it has recorded 2,648 percent growth in user sign-ups from tier-II and -III cities of India.

Based on a report generated by payments gateway firm Razorpay, WazirX said tier-II and -III cities have driven almost 55 percent of the total user sign-ups on its platform in 2021, thereby overtaking tier-I cities that demonstrated a sign-up growth of 2,375 percent.

As off 7.35 am on August 12, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$45,966.600.21%16.66%$864,506,529,004$34,618,563,317 752,167 BTC18,783,375 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,227.951.79%20.01%$378,355,900,358$27,469,226,273 8,499,307 ETH117,067,839 ETH
3Binance Coin BNB$403.115.72%21.01%$67,878,476,616$2,541,272,511 6,294,809 BNB168,137,036 BNB
4Tether USDT$1.00-0.02%0.01%$62,567,255,685$89,846,851,494 89,843,230,531 USDT62,564,734,131 USDT
5Cardano ADA$1.837.08%33.42%$58,960,751,315$6,354,049,641 3,460,657,331 ADA32,112,269,780 ADA
6XRP XRP$1.0317.59%42.05%$48,226,773,866$8,572,213,594 8,250,637,607 XRP46,417,606,117 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.288.23%41.56%$37,238,252,312$5,402,489,647 18,978,258,917 DOGE130,813,243,560 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.05%-0.04%$27,970,869,159$2,863,332,626 2,864,591,105 USDC27,983,162,792 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$22.084.83%16.05%$21,811,004,073$1,918,988,908 86,700,435 DOT985,427,028 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$29.730.79%28.15%$17,481,922,052$683,314,293 22,960,209 UNI587,414,307 UNI
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 12, 2021 07:56 am

