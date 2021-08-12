Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 12: XRP surges over 17%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.94 trillion, a 2.55 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.52 billion, which makes a 19.16 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $101.01 billion – 77.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,159.46 and its dominance is currently 44.65 percent, a decrease of 0.29 percent over the day.

This comes after cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Wednesday said it has recorded 2,648 percent growth in user sign-ups from tier-II and -III cities of India.

Based on a report generated by payments gateway firm Razorpay, WazirX said tier-II and -III cities have driven almost 55 percent of the total user sign-ups on its platform in 2021, thereby overtaking tier-I cities that demonstrated a sign-up growth of 2,375 percent.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $45,966.60 0.21% 16.66% $864,506,529,004 $34,618,563,317 752,167 BTC 18,783,375 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,227.95 1.79% 20.01% $378,355,900,358 $27,469,226,273 8,499,307 ETH 117,067,839 ETH 3 Binance Coin BNB $403.11 5.72% 21.01% $67,878,476,616 $2,541,272,511 6,294,809 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 4 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.02% 0.01% $62,567,255,685 $89,846,851,494 89,843,230,531 USDT 62,564,734,131 USDT 5 Cardano ADA $1.83 7.08% 33.42% $58,960,751,315 $6,354,049,641 3,460,657,331 ADA 32,112,269,780 ADA 6 XRP XRP $1.03 17.59% 42.05% $48,226,773,866 $8,572,213,594 8,250,637,607 XRP 46,417,606,117 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.28 8.23% 41.56% $37,238,252,312 $5,402,489,647 18,978,258,917 DOGE 130,813,243,560 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.05% -0.04% $27,970,869,159 $2,863,332,626 2,864,591,105 USDC 27,983,162,792 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $22.08 4.83% 16.05% $21,811,004,073 $1,918,988,908 86,700,435 DOT 985,427,028 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $29.73 0.79% 28.15% $17,481,922,052 $683,314,293 22,960,209 UNI 587,414,307 UNI

As off 7.35 am on August 12, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):