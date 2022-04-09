English
    Last Updated : April 09, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on April 9: The biggest moves in crypto prices, policies, NFTs and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red, Tether bucks the trend

      Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red, Tether bucks the trend


      Except Tether USD (up 0.55 percent), all major cryptos slumped. Bitcoin declined over 2.5 percent, while Ethereum was down over 1 percent. Dogecoin slipped nearly 6 percent, Avalanche declined 5.8 percent, and Ripple retreated over 3 percent in the early trade today. Read full here

    • Big Story

      UPI Use For Crypto Radar


      Coinbase Global Inc's cryptocurrency trading platform may have already found a snag in India. According to individuals briefed on the subject, the US-based company's plan to allow clients to use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — a crucial digital payments interface – to make rupee deposits for buying cryptocurrencies in India is under regulatory examination. Read details here.

    • NFT World

      KGF Verse: Rocky Bhai’s Avatars Become Fastest NFT Token To Be Sold In Record Time


      While fans are eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 2, the makers are keeping the fandom going, by introducing the ‘KGFverse’ where the fans of Yash, can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya - ‘KGFverse’ in the Metaverse. However, even before its release, KGF 2 is setting records. Rocky Bhai’s new avatars from the KGFverse have now become the fastest to sell out 1000 NFT Tokens in India. Take a look.

    • Fundraising

      eToro launches $20 million NFT fund

      Trading platform eToro unveiled a $20 million fund to purchase NFTs and bolster creators. The firm announced the launch at The Bass, a contemporary art museum in Miami on April 7. The trading platform’s fund is part of a new initiative called eToro.art, which aims to support NFT creators and brands. Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT

