Top Cryptocurrency News on April 9: The biggest moves in crypto prices, policies, NFTs and more

KGF Verse: Rocky Bhai’s Avatars Become Fastest NFT Token To Be Sold In Record Time



While fans are eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 2, the makers are keeping the fandom going, by introducing the ‘KGFverse’ where the fans of Yash, can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya - ‘KGFverse’ in the Metaverse. However, even before its release, KGF 2 is setting records. Rocky Bhai’s new avatars from the KGFverse have now become the fastest to sell out 1000 NFT Tokens in India. Take a look.

