In-Depth| Reining in the Crypto-verse: A deep dive into how cryptocurrencies are being regulated across the world

2021 has been a roller-coaster ride of a year for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with many countries across the world taking decisive steps to either regulate or place an outright ban on this emerging, relatively-nascent asset class.



Per a recent report by the Global Legal Research Directorate (GLRD) of the Law Library of the US Congress, 51 countries have placed heavy restrictions on all cryptocurrency-associated transactions.

Out of these, eight jurisdictions like China, Iraq, Bangladesh and others have put in place absolute bans, declaring crypto to be completely illegal. On the other hand, 42 jurisdictions have imposed implicit bans. This implies banning operations of crypto exchanges, along with prohibiting financial institutions from dealing and offering services involving cryptocurrencies. Countries on this list include Tanzania, Toga and Turkey to name a few.

Many global figures have expressed divided opinions when it comes to understanding cryptocurrencies and their financial potential and implications in the real world. The staunchest supporters include Tesla founder Elon Musk and Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath has recently been vocal about bringing in global regulations for cryptocurrencies since an “outright ban” seems difficult, given the borderless, transnational nature of cryptocurrencies. Even Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, went as far as stating that bitcoin might replace the dollar.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last few months has called for “jointly shaping global norms for emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy and not undermine it” as the debate around cryptocurrency adoption and regulation intensifies in the nation.

On the other hand, notable individuals who think of cryptocurrency as financially destabilising include former US President Donald Trump, who recently called out cryptocurrencies as “dangerous”.

His sentiments were partially echoed by senator Elizabeth Warren, who also called on legislators to clamp down on the “dangerous” decentralised finance and stablecoins sector before it’s “too late”. Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan stated that “most existing cryptocurrencies won’t survive”.

Just like its adoption and popularity, cryptocurrency frauds have been on the rise, with scams related to it rising almost 81 percent over the last year, gouging off $7.7 billion in total, per a survey by Chainalysis.

But numbers worldwide suggest that despite this, cryptocurrency adoption is exponentially surging. Venture capital funds across the world invested a cumulative of $30 billion in this space in 2021, a figure more than the total of all investments made over the last few years.

The CNBC Millionaire Survey noted that 83 percent of millennial millionaires indicated they owned crypto. The analysis, which was essentially a survey of millennial Americans with $1 million or more in investable assets, reflected that the younger generation is extremely bullish on crypto. More than 50 percent of the targeted investor base held almost 50 percent of their holdings in crypto. And nearly a third of these millennials have at least 75 percent of their total investments in blockchain-based assets.

India, particularly, led this crypto troupe, being home to the highest number of crypto owners in the world at 10.7 crores, according to broker platform BrokerChoser. With 7.3 percent of the total population owning cryptocurrencies in India, the country is potentially home to a thriving crypto space, the legal ambiguity around it notwithstanding.

In fact, the Asian continent also houses the world’s top five countries that lead the crypto revolution, says research by Finder.com. India and Indonesia are joint second, with 30 percent crypto adoption apiece.

But as India and the world warms up to cryptocurrencies, how exactly are governments in various countries bringing in crypto-related controls and regulations? We take a look:

