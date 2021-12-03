business Moneycontrol Masterclass Ep19 | Crypto and India: Can the govt balance innovation and regulation? Cryptocurrencies are all the rage in India. An estimated 2 crore Indians hold Rs 15,000-20,000 crore as cryptocurrencies. With the unbridled growth, the Finance Ministry is planning to bring a bill to regulate this unregulated sector. Can the government balance regulation and innovation? How will this affect crypto investors in the country? Those are the questions we will be asking on the 19th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass.