Google co-founder Sergy Brin announces he mines cryptocurrency Ethereum

President of Google’s parent company Alphabet, Sergey Brin, has begun mining cryptocurrency Ethereum.
Speaking at the Blockchain Summit held in Morroco by Richard Branson, Brin announced that he is mining Ethereum with his 10-year old son.
Brin's admiration for cryptocurrencies comes even as Google, in March, announced a ban on cryptocurrency related advertising. The policy took effect in July.
According to a report in CCN, a letter was written by Sergey Brin to the investors in May, in which he gave credit to Ethereum mining, stating that it plays a central role in the recent “boom in computing” which in turn is helping drive a “technology renaissance”.
