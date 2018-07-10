App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google co-founder Sergy Brin announces he mines cryptocurrency Ethereum

Brin's admiration for cryptocurrencies comes even as Google, in March, announced a ban on cryptocurrency related advertising.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

President of Google’s parent company Alphabet, Sergey Brin, has begun mining cryptocurrency Ethereum.

Speaking at the Blockchain Summit held in Morroco by Richard Branson, Brin announced that he is mining Ethereum with his 10-year old son.

Brin's admiration for cryptocurrencies comes even as Google, in March, announced a ban on cryptocurrency related advertising. The policy took effect in July.

According to a report in CCN, a letter was written by Sergey Brin to the investors in May, in which he gave credit to Ethereum mining, stating that it plays a central role in the recent “boom in computing” which in turn is helping drive a “technology renaissance”.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:34 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #Sergey Brin #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.