MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

El Salvador is mining bitcoin using energy from volcanos

Bitcoin mining has come under fire for the massive carbon footprint as most of this electricity used is derived from fossil fuels

Smriti Chaudhary
October 02, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
At current rates, such bitcoin “mining” devours about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019, the latest available data from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency shows. [Image: Reuters]

At current rates, such bitcoin “mining” devours about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019, the latest available data from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency shows. [Image: Reuters]

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced that the central American country has achieved volcano-powered bitcoin mining.

“We’re still testing and installing, but this is officially the first Bitcoin mining from the volcanode," tweeted Bukele. He further gave a breakdown of the mining rewards achieved so far.

According to the breakdown, the country has mined 0.0059 BTC worth $260.

This came after Bukele shared a video on the microblogging platform which showed mining rigs like ASIC miners deliver and set up at a facility in El Salvador.

El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender despite widespread domestic skepticism and international warnings of risks for consumers.

Close

Related stories

Bitcoin mining has come under fire for the massive carbon footprint as most of the electricity used is derived from fossil fuels. Several leaders and studies have raised concerns over the carbon footprint of cryptocurrency mining that involves creating new coins through several computers that use up electricity for the analysis and computation of complex mathematical equations.

At current rates, such bitcoin “mining” devours about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019, the latest available data from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency shows.

China moved to ban all cryptocurrency related transactions and mining activities over economic and energy concerns hurting global environmental goals.

However, geothermal energy is a push in the direction of "green bitcoin mining". El Salvador relies heavily on geothermal energy representing nearly 25 percent of the country’s total electricity production.

Tesla chief Elon Musk had also reversed course on the use of bitcoin to purchase its vehicles. Musk said Tesla would not sell any bitcoin and intends to use bitcoin for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.
Smriti Chaudhary
Tags: #bitcoin #Bitcoin mining #El Salvador #volcano
first published: Oct 2, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.