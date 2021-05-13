MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Tesla stock & bitcoin drop as Musk reverses course on accepting crypto for vehicles over climate concerns

Musk said Tesla would not sell any bitcoin and intends to use bitcoin for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Tesla Inc has suspended the use of bitcoin to purchase its vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday, citing concerns about the use of fossil fuel for bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital currency, fell more than 11 percent after the tweet and was trading at $50,480, at the time of publishing this copy.

Meanwhile, the stock of Tesla dropped 4.42 percent to close at $589.89 on Nasdaq.

Musk said Tesla would not sell any bitcoin and intends to use bitcoin for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy.

"We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1 percent of bitcoin's energy/transaction," Musk said.

Close

Related stories

Musk said in March Tesla that customers can buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin.

The digital currency is created when high-powered computers compete against other machines to solve complex mathematical puzzles, an energy-intensive process that currently often relies on electricity generated with fossil fuels, particularly coal.

At current rates, such bitcoin “mining” devours about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019, the latest available data from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency shows.

Musk himself is a strong believer in digital currencies while also advocating for clean technology.

"Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment," Musk said.

(with inputs from Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Elon Musk #markets #Tesla
first published: May 13, 2021 07:48 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.