Cryptocurrency roundup for March 27: Binance suspends spot trading temporarily, SEN and Signet's closure impact, EU revises anti-money laundering bill, FTX creditors approve stock sale and more

Do Kwon

Do Kwon's Fall from Grace: Extradition and Fraud in the Crypto World

Montenegro has charged South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon with forgery, and he is expected to face extradition proceedings in court.

> Kwon, whose full name is Kwon Do-hyung, is implicated in the fraud that followed his company's abrupt collapse in 2022, which erased approximately $40 billion of investor funds and rattled global cryptocurrency markets.

> Kwon was detained in Podgorica, Montenegro's capital, at the airport alongside an associate after being discovered traveling with counterfeit documents.

> Montenegro's police announced on Friday that both individuals were charged with document forgery.

> Kwon's TerraUSD was promoted as a "stablecoin," usually linked to stable assets such as the US dollar to avoid significant price fluctuations. More here.

Stablecoin issuer Tether projects a Q1 profit of $700 million, pushing its aggregate surplus reserves beyond $1 billion, the firm's CTO said while unveiling these financial figures for the first time.

> Tether is responsible for issuing the USDT stablecoin, which maintains a one-to-one relationship with the U.S. dollar.

> vUSDT is backed by tangible assets such as fiat currencies and U.S. Treasury bonds, guaranteeing its constant exchangeability with the U.S. dollar.

> Traders employ stablecoins to switch between cryptocurrencies without having to revert to fiat currencies.

> However, there has been skepticism about stablecoin issuers' transparency concerning the reserve assets supporting their digital currencies.

> Previously, Tether held commercial paper, a form of short-term, unsecured corporate debt, but did not provide information about the specific companies or their locations from which it acquired the debt. Continue here.