Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin decline

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dipped by 0.49 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.01 trillion, while the trading volume over the same period rose by 0.07 percent to $77.53 billion.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.85 percent of the total 24-hour crypto trading volume at $12.29 billion, stablecoins made up 78.30 percent at $60.71 billion of the total volume. Bitcoin's market dominance surged 0.38 percent to 40 percent and it was trading at $42,420.27 today morning.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin surged 0.59 percent to trade at Rs 33,93,244 while Ethereum fell 1.78 percent to Rs 2,52,909

Cardano dipped 5.26 percent to Rs 120.59 and Avalanche declined 0.85 percent to Rs 6,879.58. Polkadot fell 2.12 percent to Rs 2,021.25 and Litecoin declined 5.53 percent to Rs 11,264.1 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.21 percent to Rs 80.05.

Memecoin SHIB fell 3.13 percent, while Dogecoin decreased by 2.18 percent to trade at Rs 13.27. Terra (LUNA) rose 3.19 percent to Rs 6,408.4.

Crypto asset manager Hashdex announced that it has received approval to launch what the company is describing as the “world's first” DeFi ETF, which will trade under the ticker DEFI11 and will track the price of the CF Benchmark's DeFi Modified Composite Index.

Notably, that index itself tracks a basket of 12 tokens linked to the DeFi market, with Ethereum, Uniswap, AMP, and Curve making up more than half of the basket’s total value.

Also, technology giant Intel is set to enter the Bitcoin mining business, starting with the reveal of a new Bitcoin mining “Bonanza Mine” chip at this year’s International Solid-State Circuits Conference in February.

Meanwhile, Microsoft shook up the video game industry this morning, announcing that it will acquire publisher Activision Blizzard—the company behind Call of Duty and Warcraft—in a deal valued at $68.7 billion. And Microsoft says that it’s a move made in anticipation of the metaverse.

Separately, exchange Crypto.com has reportedly fallen victim to a hack, with at least $15 million worth of Ethereum stolen.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 33,93,244 +0.59 Ethereum 2,52,909 -1.78 Cardano 120.59 -5.26 Tether 80.05 +0.21 Solana 11,340.67 +0.76 Avalanche 6,879.58 -0.85 Litecoin 11,264.1 -5.53 XRP 59.8 -1.99 Axie 5,900 -3.37