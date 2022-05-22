Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 22: Bitcoin drops marginally

Most cryptocurrencies gained on May 22 as the global crypto market cap rose by 1.83 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 35.63 percent to $48.82 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 11.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $41.51 billion, which is 85.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin's price is currently $29,494.17. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.17 percent to 44.50 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.As of 8:35 am on May 22, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|23,79,837
|-0.17
|Ethereum
|1,59,979.0
|0.3
|Tether
|80.87
|0.72
|Cardano
|42.4963
|1.49
|Binance Coin
|25,350
|3.47
|XRP
|33.2013
|0.04
|Polkadot
|801.01
|1.76
|Dogecoin
|6.8477
|0.04
