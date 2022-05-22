Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 22: Bitcoin drops marginally

Representative image

Most cryptocurrencies gained on May 22 as the global crypto market cap rose by 1.83 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 35.63 percent to $48.82 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 11.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $41.51 billion, which is 85.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $29,494.17. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.17 percent to 44.50 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As of 8:35 am on May 22, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from

WazirX

):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 23,79,837 -0.17 Ethereum 1,59,979.0 0.3 Tether 80.87 0.72 Cardano 42.4963 1.49 Binance Coin 25,350 3.47 XRP 33.2013 0.04 Polkadot 801.01 1.76 Dogecoin 6.8477 0.04

