    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 26: Bitcoin, Ether rise marginally as Polkadot, XRP decline

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.50 per cent. This was a 0.01 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

    June 26, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    Representative image

    Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 26 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.65 per cent to $961.73 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume declined 23.55 per cent to $49.06 billion during the period.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.73 billion, 11.68 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $42.56 billion, 86.76 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    In other news, India’s largest digital assets exchanges are bracing for a drawn-out crypto winter — one with some unwelcome local twists.

    With token prices plummeting, customers unable to transfer money to their accounts and a dreaded transaction tax on cryptocurrencies just around the corner, exchanges like Binance-backed WazirX have put expansion plans on the back burner.

    Also Read: Crypto exchanges hunker down as everything goes wrong in India

    At 9:45 am on June 26, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,74,0450.96%
    Ethereum1,02,519.81.6%
    Tether82.730.21%
    Cardano41.34990.12%
    Binance Coin19,673.000.32%
    XRP30.4996-0.09%
    Polkadot671.69-0.54%
    Dogecoin5.62891.05%
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 11:21 am
