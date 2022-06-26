Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 26: Bitcoin, Ether rise marginally as Polkadot, XRP decline

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 26 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.65 per cent to $961.73 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume declined 23.55 per cent to $49.06 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.73 billion, 11.68 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $42.56 billion, 86.76 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.50 per cent. This was a 0.01 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
In other news, India’s largest digital assets exchanges are bracing for a drawn-out crypto winter — one with some unwelcome local twists.
With token prices plummeting, customers unable to transfer money to their accounts and a dreaded transaction tax on cryptocurrencies just around the corner, exchanges like Binance-backed WazirX have put expansion plans on the back burner.
Also Read: Crypto exchanges hunker down as everything goes wrong in IndiaAt 9:45 am on June 26, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,74,045
|0.96%
|Ethereum
|1,02,519.8
|1.6%
|Tether
|82.73
|0.21%
|Cardano
|41.3499
|0.12%
|Binance Coin
|19,673.00
|0.32%
|XRP
|30.4996
|-0.09%
|Polkadot
|671.69
|-0.54%
|Dogecoin
|5.6289
|1.05%