Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 23: Bitcoin and Ether flatline as Cardano biggest gainer

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.39 billion, 8.11 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $57.68 billion, 86.70 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.90 lakh, with a dominance of 43.20 percent. This was a 0.07 percent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
Meanwhile, markets are bracing for a world of higher interest rates, led by moves from the US Federal Reserve. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk bringing on a recession by slowing the economy. They also tend to hurt prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investments. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount in its biggest increase since 1994. It could consider another such mega hike at its next meeting in July.
Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,93,765
|0.75%
|Ethereum
|90,499
|-0.78%
|Tether
|82.90
|-0.33%
|Cardano
|39.06
|1.22%
|Binance Coin
|18,109.99
|0.96%
|XRP
|26.83
|0.89%
|Polkadot
|626.00
|0.73%
|Dogecoin
|5.2298
|0.05%