Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 23: Bitcoin and Ether flatline as Cardano biggest gainer

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.90 lakh, with a dominance of 43.20 percent. This was a 0.07 percent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Meanwhile, markets are bracing for a world of higher interest rates, led by moves from the US Federal Reserve. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk bringing on a recession by slowing the economy. They also tend to hurt prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investments. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount in its biggest increase since 1994. It could consider another such mega hike at its next meeting in July.

Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.