Cryptocurrency Prices Today February 22: Bitcoin, Ethereum down 4%, Cardano tanks 11%

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on February 22. The global crypto market capitalisation is $1.68 trillion, a 5.57 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.86 billion, a 43.65 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.99 billion, 12.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $84.87 billion, which is 84.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 29.63 lakh with a dominance of 42.01 percent.

In global news, Russia's finance ministry on Monday said it would take proposals on cryptocurrencies from the country's central bank into account so long as they do not contradict its own approach, paving the way for legislation governing digital assets.

A simmering dispute over cryptocurrency regulation in Russia heated up on Friday as the finance ministry submitted legislative proposals to the government that clashed with the central bank's demand for a blanket ban.

The Bank of Russia has proposed banning cryptocurrency trading and mining due to the threat digital currencies pose to financial stability. But the finance ministry prefers legislation that regulates cryptocurrencies, allowing them as an investment tool, but not as a means of payment. The finance ministry's draft legislation aims to create a legal market for digital currencies.

On the entertainment front, Universal Music Group has struck a partnership with NFT platform Curio to develop NFT collections for its record labels and artists, Reuters reported. The deal is a major move into a potentially new revenue stream by the world's largest music company, which, like its rivals, depends heavily on streaming music for its financial survival. Universal Music said it plans to work with Curio to develop digital artwork and other collectibles for the company and its artists.

Meanwhile, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Anirudh Suri's "The Great Tech Game" has been launched as arguably the first book with limited edition NFT collectible cards. The innovative and exciting initiative is aimed at promoting tech inclusion with the proceeds from the NFT collection. The proceeds will go to groups that are disadvantaged in their access or use of tech, which is a key pillar and recommendation of the book. Each card in the series is unique memorabilia digitally hand-signed and numbered by Suri, the creator of the NFTs.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 29,63,315 -4.35% Ethereum 2,05,127 -4.81% Tether 79.45 0.49% Cardano 67.9739 -11.31% Binance Coin 28,500.88 -7.65% XRP 55.7214 -11.16% Polkadot 1,286.73 -6.91% Dogecoin 10.2104 -7.43%