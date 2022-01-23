Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin falls over 1%, Solana tumbles 14%

Representative image

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped to $1.6 trillion from $1.7 trillion during the last 24 hours while the trading volume rose from $126 billion to $130 billion.

The decentralised finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency market cap increased 7.26 percent to $113.19 billion while that of stablecoins rose 0.14 percent to $165 billion. Stablecoins are tied to an asset - such as the dollar or any other fiat currency or gold - to stabilise their price.

Bitcoin's market dominance rose to 41.26 percent and the asset was trading at $35,203.60 levels today morning. In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell over 1 percent to trade at Rs 28,95,454 while Ethereum fell 5 percent to Rs 2,00,017.6.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now about half its $69,000 peak in November. It was last at $35,049, after falling as low as $34,000 and following a steep fall on January 21.

The currency has had wild price swings and has been hit as risk appetite has fallen on inflation fears and anticipation of a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

According to experts, "Bitcoin remains in the danger zone and if $37,000 breaks, there is not much support until the $30,000 level."

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 28,82,449 -2.18 Ethereum 1,97,478.2 -6.32 Cardano 87.00 -6.12 Tether 82.33 +1.87 Solana 7,810.02 -14.03 Avalanche 4,914.011 -8.9 Litecoin 8,750.00 -6.11 XRP 48.94 -5.97 Axie 4,131.40 -14.4