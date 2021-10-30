Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin down 0.08%, above Rs 48 lakh on October 30

(Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are currently in the red on October 30.

The global crypto market-cap is $2.65 trillion, a 0.95 percent increase over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap. And the total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $125.90 billion, which makes a 28.66 percent decrease.

Further, the total volume in DeFi is currently $13.32 billion, 10.58 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $98.09 billion, which is 77.91 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume, as per the exchange data.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,58,000 lakh, as per WazixX and it is down by 0.08 percent over the previous day. Its dominance is currently 44.23 percent, CoinMarketCap said.

Ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, hit a all-time high on Friday, a little over a week after larger rival bitcoin set its own record. The token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose as much as 2.6 percent to $4,400 in Asian hours, breaching the previous top of $4,380 set May 12.

Cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply in recent weeks, and ether is up over 60 percent since its late September trough.

Also, South Korean juggernaut ‘Squid Game’ now has its own brand of cryptocurrency that has gained 2,400 percent in 24 hours, to trade at $2.22, CNBC reported. Market capitalisation of the novelty token ‘SQUID’ was above $174 million.

The crypto began pre-sale on October 20 and its whitepaper claims it sold out “in 1 second”. The token was launched as “exclusive coin” for the Squid Game project – a crypto play-to-earn tournament that launches in November.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 48,58,000 -0.08% Ethereum 3,43,000 -0.38% Tether 78.66 -0.43% Cardano 157.0000 -2.3% Binance Coin 41,485.45 5.32% XRP 84.4000 -0.98% Polkadot 3,425.01 0.01% Dogecoin 22.4000 -4.35%