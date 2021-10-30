MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin down 0.08%, above Rs 48 lakh on October 30

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,58,000 lakh, as per WazirX and it is down by 0.08 percent over the previous day. Its dominance is currently 44.23 percent

Moneycontrol News
October 30, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are currently in the red on October 30.

The global crypto market-cap is $2.65 trillion, a 0.95 percent increase over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap. And the total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $125.90 billion, which makes a 28.66 percent decrease.

Further, the total volume in DeFi is currently $13.32 billion, 10.58 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $98.09 billion, which is 77.91 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume, as per the exchange data.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,58,000 lakh, as per WazixX and it is down by 0.08 percent over the previous day. Its dominance is currently 44.23 percent, CoinMarketCap said.

Ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, hit a all-time high on Friday, a little over a week after larger rival bitcoin set its own record. The token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose as much as 2.6 percent to $4,400 in Asian hours, breaching the previous top of $4,380 set May 12.

Close

Related stories

Cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply in recent weeks, and ether is up over 60 percent since its late September trough.

Also, South Korean juggernaut ‘Squid Game’ now has its own brand of cryptocurrency that has gained 2,400 percent in 24 hours, to trade at $2.22, CNBC reported. Market capitalisation of the novelty token ‘SQUID’ was above $174 million.

The crypto began pre-sale on October 20 and its whitepaper claims it sold out “in 1 second”. The token was launched as “exclusive coin” for the Squid Game project – a crypto play-to-earn tournament that launches in November.

As of 7.46 am on October 30, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin48,58,000-0.08%
Ethereum3,43,000-0.38%
Tether78.66-0.43%
Cardano157.0000-2.3%
Binance Coin41,485.455.32%
XRP84.4000-0.98%
Polkadot3,425.010.01%
Dogecoin22.4000-4.35%
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 30, 2021 08:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.