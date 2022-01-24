cryptocurrency Crypto 101 | Sreesanth's NFT to give access to his cricket and film career NFTs have witnessed a wave of celebrities recently who have dropped their collection. The latest entrant to this space is ace Indian cricketer and actor, S. Sreesanth, who is soon launching his collection with NFT Marketplace, Blind Boxes. Rather than just have his cricketing moments on a blockchain, Sreesanth believes in building long term value for his community of token holders. Here he chats with presenter, Rahul Jagtiani where he shares his motivation for launching an NFT collection, favorite cricket moments, use cases for his NFTs and more.