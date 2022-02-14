business Crypto 101 | How did Budget 2022 impact centralised exchanges? Most insiders in the crypto industry in India welcomed the Budget 2022 ruling which taxes crypto profits at 30 percent. How does this impact centralised exchanges like Wazir X? In this interview, Nischal Shetty, CEO of Wazir X, one of the largest centralised exchanges in India for cryptocurrencies, speaks to Moneycontrol's consulting editor, Rahul Jagtiani on the 30 percent ruling and the areas that need further clarification from the government. Watch the interview.