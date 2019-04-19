App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Binance launches own blockchain, may introduce decentralised exchange next week: Report

The company is expected to move its native token, Binance Coin (BNB), to the newly launched blockchain platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, launched its own blockchain on April 18. It is called the Binance Chain mainnet and aimed at supporting decentralised exchanges (DEX).

According to a CNN report, a decentralised exchange is also in the pipeline for its more than 10 million users. It may be launched sometime in the next week.

With the Binance Chain, the exchange is hopeful of ushering a more efficient protocol for decentralised applications (Dapps) that require a higher transaction capacity.

related news

"Binance Chain was created to support the issuance and exchange of digital assets. Any project can issue new tokens on Binance Chain, and existing tokens that don’t depend on smart contracts are welcome to migrate to Binance Chain, to natively exchange on Binance DEX and gain the benefits from this low latency and high throughput network," the Binance team told the new outlet.

"This will inspire more economic freedom, and more projects participating in Binance DEX will help further the long-term vision of peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading," they added.

The company is also expected to move its native token, Binance Coin (BNB), to the newly-launched blockchain platform.

BNB is currently being traded on the Ethereum network, where it is the premier token with a market capitalisation of $2.95 billion.

The exchange believes that the switch will inspire other crypto projects to follow suit and migrate to Binance Chain mainnet.

Reports further suggest that BNB will be created on Binance Chain with a fixed supply of 200 million, and the exchange will burn 11,654,398 BNB to replicate the supply of BNB on Ethereum.

“The first batch of 5,000,000 BNB will be allocated and deposited into an address belonging to Binance.com in order to convert the ERC20 BNB for existing owners. Binance will burn 5,000,000 ERC20 BNB as well, to keep the total supply of BNB constant,” the Binance team said.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 10:39 am

tags #Binance #blockchain #Business #Companies #cryptocurrency #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Urmila Matondkar takes a jibe at PM Modi, asks for not a biopic but a ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: An all round performance from Mumbai Indians sees ...

Known for Religious Divide, Bihar’s Purnea and Katihar Cast Vote for ...

There will be No Indian Movie at Cannes Film Festival this Year?

Dhoni, Faf & Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at CSK Event

3-year-old Boy in Coma After Being Thrashed by Mother for 'Disobedienc ...

'Mahagathbandhan' Seeks Modi's Ouster for His Stand on Corruption, Say ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Congress After Party Reinstates Men Who Alle ...

NIA Court Seeks Sadhvi Pragya's Reply After Plea by Malegaon Blast Vic ...

Despite India's Decision to Boycott BRF, China Gears up for Next Summi ...

Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

Lok Sabha elections: 67.84% voter turnout in second phase

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

Indian markets closed today on account of Good Friday

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: West Bengal sees 76.43% turnout as violence disrupts ...

Kalank box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film se ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal's measured away win against Napoli demonstrates ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.