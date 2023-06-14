Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan plans to expand Da-One Group, back more start-ups

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan looks to expand his business venture Da One Group and continues to back more startups

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is expanding his Da-One Group, a global private networks of sports business. The plan is to expand and back more start-ups in business of sports, sports technology, e-sports, health and wellness

Under the sports vertical, Dhawan said that they will add more academies. "We are exploring opportunities to establish more academies, not only in existing markets but also in newer regions where we see potential for growth," he said.

Sports & wellness

Dhawan's team is working on to develop two centres of excellence. It will cover 12 sports at grassroots level and also work on coaching programs. The cricketer is also focusing on education for 250 coaches and is looking to help around 100,000 athletes through the sports and wellness program.

The group operates various verticals including Da One Global Ventures, Da One Sports, Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF), Da One Hospitality, Da One Entertainment, and Da One Capital.

Da One Global Ventures which is a recent addition to the group's portfolio is a venture capital (VC) fund and Dhawan said that deployments of funds will commence soon. "We have identified some exciting growth stage companies. Our cheque size will range between $0.5 million to $5 million. Currently our team is working on finishing all the formalities for fund formation," he said.

Innovation

He also said that the aim is to make Da One group one of the largest global business conglomerates by a sports person that connects both sports and business.

"As an athlete, I believe in supporting innovation and technology in sports. My aim is to contribute to the growth and development of the sports industry, both on and off the field. By investing in sports tech firms, I look at advancements that can enhance training methodologies, improve athlete performance, and provide better experiences for fans," he said.

"We will go beyond traditional investing models. While we are making a humble beginning, we aim to scale this. I look forward to the contribution of this fund to the economic strength and growth of sports," Dhawan added.

Eye on start-ups

Along with expanding his business venture, the cricketer is also backing start-ups and recently made an investment in snack brand TagZ Foods that had also featured in reality show Shark Tank India. While he did not divulge details on the amount he has invested, Dhawan said the brand aligns with his vision of supporting businesses that prioritise health and well-being. Adding: "Also, this is my first investment in packaged food space."

For backing any start-ups, Dhawan said that he and his team headed by CEO, Amitesh Shah, consider the people behind the company, their expertise, and their passion for what they do. "We prefer businesses which are found product market fit, have validated traction and profitable business model, but more importantly the track record of the founders. Trust and transparency are crucial in any partnership," he added.

Till now, the cricketer has made investments in companies such as Flying Catch, Sarva, Stance Beam, and Global Sports Box. "I've worked with several promising start-ups and established brands so far, and for future investments, I'm always open to exploring new opportunities and supporting innovative ventures. In terms of categories, I'm particularly interested in business of sports, sports technology, e-sports, health and wellness," Dhawan said.

He also said that diversification is crucial for personal and professional growth. "By backing new businesses, I have the opportunity to learn, explore, and contribute to different sectors. Supporting start-ups and emerging companies allows me to be part of their journey, and bring fresh ideas," he said.