App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 impact: MG Motor India sees retail sales of 710 units in May

The company has resumed production at its Halol manufacturing plant with approximately 30 percent capacity utilisation, MG Motor India said in a statement.

PTI

MG Motor India on Monday reported retail sales of 710 units in May amidst supply chain constraints of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The company has resumed production at its Halol manufacturing plant with approximately 30 percent capacity utilisation, MG Motor India said in a statement.

About 65 percent of its showrooms and service stations across the country are also operational with reduced manpower, it added.

Close

Commenting on business resumption and sales performance, MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said, "supply chain disruption coupled with stricter credit financing along with non-operation of some dealerships due to the lockdown have impacted our sales in May."

related news

He further said, "the production loss notwithstanding, our front-end retail operations continue to operate with less-than-normal staff strength. At these times, we remain connected with our customers waiting for delivery of the HECTOR and continue to prioritise deliveries with supply chain improvements in June."

Sidana said that the company hopes to restore normalcy from July onwards.

"All of our vehicles' stocks across channels and dealership inventory are BS-VI units," he added.

The company said as part of its 'Phase 2' expansion plan, the carmaker is introducing the ZS EV in six new cities including Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Chennai from June 2020.

Besides, it is also expanding the presence of the pure electric vehicle across 11 markets in India, the company added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #MG Motor

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi’s borders to remain sealed for a week: CM Kejriwal

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi’s borders to remain sealed for a week: CM Kejriwal

Godrej Properties sees strong sales this year despite COVID-19; cash flow may pose challenges

Godrej Properties sees strong sales this year despite COVID-19; cash flow may pose challenges

501 domestic flights carrying 44,593 passengers operated on May 31: Hardeep Singh Puri

501 domestic flights carrying 44,593 passengers operated on May 31: Hardeep Singh Puri

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.