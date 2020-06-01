COVID-19 impact: MG Motor India sees retail sales of 710 units in May

MG Motor India on Monday reported retail sales of 710 units in May amidst supply chain constraints of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The company has resumed production at its Halol manufacturing plant with approximately 30 percent capacity utilisation, MG Motor India said in a statement.

About 65 percent of its showrooms and service stations across the country are also operational with reduced manpower, it added.

Commenting on business resumption and sales performance, MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said, "supply chain disruption coupled with stricter credit financing along with non-operation of some dealerships due to the lockdown have impacted our sales in May."

He further said, "the production loss notwithstanding, our front-end retail operations continue to operate with less-than-normal staff strength. At these times, we remain connected with our customers waiting for delivery of the HECTOR and continue to prioritise deliveries with supply chain improvements in June."

Sidana said that the company hopes to restore normalcy from July onwards.

"All of our vehicles' stocks across channels and dealership inventory are BS-VI units," he added.

The company said as part of its 'Phase 2' expansion plan, the carmaker is introducing the ZS EV in six new cities including Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Chennai from June 2020.

Besides, it is also expanding the presence of the pure electric vehicle across 11 markets in India, the company added.



