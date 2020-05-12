COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

As businesses worldwide are forced to realign their operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced in an internal communication that employees will be allowed to work from home even after the situation improves.

In an e-mail accessed by BuzzFeed News, he said it was unlikely that Twitter would open its offices before September and that all in-person events would be cancelled for the remainder of the year.

Earlier, Twitter human resources head Jennifer Christie in an interaction with the website had said the company would "never probably be the same" in the structure of its work.

"People who were reticent to work remotely will find that they really thrive that way. Managers who didn’t think they could manage teams that were remote will have a different perspective. I do think we won’t go back," Christie had told BuzzFeed News.

Twitter encouraged its employees to start working from home in early March. Several other tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have also enabled work from home facility for its employees.

