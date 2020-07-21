COVID-19 impact | Brands are now bringing clothes to your doorstep via shops-on-wheels

Even as malls and retails stores across the country have started lifting their shutters to welcome customers, people are wary of stepping out to shop just yet. The coronavirus pandemic has made even regular mall-goers wary, forcing them to avoid their haunts for fear of contracting the infection.

However, some brands are not ready to give up just yet. While online shopping is an option most people are resorting during this pandemic, some brands are going door-to-door to enable their customers to make offline purchases.

Like food, ice-cream and grocery trucks, shops-on-wheels is now a thing. Brands like Levi's and Forever New are reportedly taking trucks around residential areas in the hope of selling their products.

According to a Business Insider report, popular retail denim brand Levi's is taking its truck around in Delhi and Gurugram, and hopes to extend the idea in other parts too. Similarly, women's apparel brand Forever New is offering its consumers the option of home shopping, sending its staff to their homes with a range of products to pick from.

In Mumbai too, Max Fashion has started experimenting with the idea of shops-on-wheels.

While the concept is not a new one and has been adopted across the world by retailers, ranging from grocery chains to book stores to fashion brands, it has taken off in India only recently.