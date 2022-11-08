Corporate Crossings | Cognizant veteran Vishal Dugar joins INT. as chief growth officer

Engineering solutions company INT. (Indus Net Technologies) on November 8 announced the appointment of Vishal Dugar as the chief growth officer, marking yet another high-profile exit from Cognizant.

Dugar was the global head of business development at Cognizant, where he oversaw the company’s largest vertical — Financial Services. The company’s president of global growth markets Ursula Morgenstern left in June.

After Brian Humphries took over as the CEO in 2019, the company has continued to see exits and recently hired long-time Infosys executive Ravi Kumar S to run Cognizant Americas.

Kumar’s predecessor Gregory Hyttenrauch was fired in June “due to behavior inconsistent with company policy”.

Senior vice presidents Jaideep Poondir, Rajesh Balaji, and Vinayambika Kidiyur, Archana Ramanakumar and Vikash Gaur all left the company in 2020.

The year also saw the exit of Cognizant India Managing Director Ramakumar Ramamoorthy and Global Delivery Head Pradeep Shilige.

“I have been observing INT.’s inspiring growth story for some time and it is a pleasing experience to switch over from watching it from across the fence to actually being in the thick of the action,” Dugar said.

His focus at INT. would be to deliver “client delight” and ensure sustainable growth, he said.

INT. said Dugar will lead the company’s efforts towards consolidating its association with key large clients.

Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, INT. said, “INT. is on its third leg of evolution having consolidated its name as an industry-leading digital transformation enabler for over two decades. We are excited to bring on board Vishal at this critical juncture and look forward to benefiting from his vast industry experience for years to come."