Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 04, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India Live Updates: US sets new 24-hour death toll record
In India, as per the Health Ministry's latest updates, the number of positive cases stands at 2,547, of which 62 people have died
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the globe is rising by the hour and has breached the 1 million mark, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The pandemic, having made its way into about 207 countries or territories, has already claimed as more than 58,000 lives as of 8 am IST on April 4, 2020.
In India, as per the Health Ministry's latest updates, the number of positive cases stands at 2,547, of which 62 people have already lost their lives to the viral infection.Follow this LIVE blog for the latest updates from India and around the world.
Read More
Read Less
Top
Latin America is heading into "a deep recession" in 2020, with an expected drop in the region's GDP of 1.8 to 4.0 per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UN economic commission for the region said Friday.
The National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, on Friday announced its partnership with Uber India to provide safe, reliable and efficient transportation for India's frontline healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Of the 109 foreign nationals who came to West Bengal from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, only 40 have been tracked down by the government and quarantined at a centre in Rajarhat, Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, addressing a press meet at his residence.
The United States reported 1,480 deaths between Thursday and Friday, the worst death toll in 24 hours globally since the coronavirus pandemic began.
"We continue to study the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine and other therapies in the treatment and prevention of the virus and will keep the American people fully informed in our findings," Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Friday.
The decades-old malaria drug seems to be having positive effects in the treatment of coronavirus patients.
In India, as per the Health Ministry's latest updates, the number of positive cases stands at 2,547, of which 62 people have already lost their lives to the viral infection till April 3, 2020.
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the globe is rising by the hour and has breached the 1 million mark, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. The pandemic, having made its way into about 207 countries or territories, has already claimed as more than 58,000 lives as of 8 am IST on April 4, 2020.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates