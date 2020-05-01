Coronavirus | Here are some changes coming into effect in banking, ATM, railways and airline services from May 1

Amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, banks, ATMs, railways, airlines have enforced new rules/practices that have been brought about due to COVID-19 from May 1.

Here's a look at some changes in rules and practices that come into force from May 1 onwards:

State Bank of India's new interest rates for saving account holders

From May 1, on deposit of more than Rs 1,00,000 the saving account holders will get less interest rate. Interest rate of 3.50 percent will be offered by State Bank for balances upto 1,00,000. The interest rates on deposits above Rs 1,00,000 will stand at 3.25 percent.

Punjab National Bank

Digital wallet from today will be suspended by Punjab National Bank. Those customers can spend the rest of the amount or transfer it through IMPS to another account who were using PNB's Kitty service wallet.

Full pension for pensioners

Full pensions from May 1 to those who opted for commutation at the time of retirement will be given by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). At the time of retirement, options are given to pensioners to convert a part of their monthly pension into an upfront lump sum payment.

This will cost Rs 1,500 crore to the government and will benefit 6,30,000 pensioners every month.

New ATM rules from May 1

To prevent the infection of coronavirus, a new system will be put in place where after every use, an ATM will be cleaned to make it infection free.

This has been started in few cities. The ATM chamber will be sealed if sanitation rules are not followed. The municipal corporation will sanitise the ATM twice a day in hotspot areas.

Railways new rules from May 1

Though passenger trains and airlines stand suspended due to the lockdown, some new rules have been brought by Indian Railways from May 1 and the rules will be applicable as soon as railway services resumes.

Passengers can now change the boarding station up to four hours before the reservation chart is released. In the existing rule, passengers could change their boarding station up to 24 hours before the travel.

Moreover, refunds will not be given to the passengers if they choose not to travel or cancel the ticket after changing the boarding.

Airlines new rules from May 1

No extra charge on cancellation of tickets from May 1 for the passengers of Air India. From today, in case passengers cancel or change their ticket within 24 hours of booking, Air India will not demand cancellation charges.