Zee-Sony merger at important juncture, its completion in interest of all stakeholders: Punit Goenka

Zee has formed an Interim Committee to oversee its operations in absence of Goenka

The proposed merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Sony Picture Networks India is at a " very important juncture", and its completion is "in the interest of all stakeholders", CNBC TV-18 reported Punit Goenka, the company's embattled MD and CEO, as saying in a letter to the employees on July 17.

The completion of the Zee-Sony merger has been "my top priority", said Goenka, who, along with his father and company founder Subhash Chandra, has been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from holding key management positions.

Earlier in the day, Zee Entertainment issued a statement saying that the company has formed an interim committee to oversee its operations in the absence of Goenka.

"Since the (SEBI) order restricts Goenka from holding the position as director or key managerial position in a listed company, the Board of the Company has constituted an Interim Committee of senior executives to ensure smooth operations of the company," it said.

SEBI had, in an interim order on June 12, stated that Subhash Chandra and Goenka had allegedly "abused their positions" for personal financial gains. It noted that the Mumbai-based media house had allegedly faked the recovery of loans to cover private financing deals by its founder Subhash Chandra.

The regulator further alleged that the duo engaged in the alienation of assets belonging to Zee Entertainment and other listed companies of the Essel Group, with the aim of benefiting their associate entities.

Goenka, in the letter to Zee employees, said the difficulties that he is currently facing are at the "promoter family level", and those problems "should never be the problems of the company", the CNBC TV-18 report added.

In the trading session on July 17, Zee Entertainment's scrip settled at Rs 229.65 on the BSE, which is 6.27 percent higher than the previous day's close.